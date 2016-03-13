Maple Ridge quilters showcase work at quilt show

Members of the Maple Ridge Quilters’ Guild have been busily sewing for three years, preparing quilts of all patterns and colours for this weekend’s quilt show.

In the early 1980s a few ladies with a love of quilting formed the quilting guild – a group that now has more than 85 members.

And every three years the group puts quilts on display for other avid quilters to enjoy.

Event organizer Val Patenaude said 120 quilts will be showcased in the main showroom, in addition to a special section of art quilts from the Fibre Art Network.

There will also be a section filled with quilts of this year’s challenge theme: Tibetan prayer flags.

Each seven-by-13 inch flag will showcase a colour that represents earth, air, fire, water, or wind.

The show will also feature a merch-market, with fabrics and quilts for sale.

Patenaude expects to see about a thousand people walk through the doors of the show, hosted at Burnett Fellowship Church on Friday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $5.