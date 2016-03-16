ON THE TRAIL: Exploring around Pitt Polder

Julia Morandin, William Ratcliffe and their dog Tika took a stroll along the Pitt River at the Pitt-Addington Marsh.

For the third trail featured in The TIMES’ multi- part series on hiking, I ventured through the Pitt-Addington Marsh Wildlife Management Area, near the Pitt Polder Ecological Reserve.

I must admit, it is not a trail I’ve ever explored before, as prior to this excursion, I’ve only ever been to Pitt Lake when there is boating involved.

But after spending a few hours trailing through the overgrown brush, spotting a few beavers splashing in the smaller ponds, all while the sun drifted over the mountainside, it became clear this is much more than a boating destination.

Located on the north end of Rennie Road, the trail includes look out points through the brush, with a few lookout towers along the 15-km path.

Although it’s not a difficult trek – with minimal elevation – one downside is that there isn’t really an alternative path to the main – rather lengthy – loop.

However, if you’re unable to commit to the entire distance, it’s fully possible to turn back at any point on the trail.

On the plus side though, the loop does give you two starting points: through the bushes, or on the dike along the Pitt River.

While I walked along the marsh, Pitt Meadows resident Julia Morandin, along with William Ratcliffe and their energetic pup named Tika, took a stroll along the river.

For Morandin – a newbie to the community – this was her second time exploring the area in two weeks, while Ratcliffe had spent many days out on the lake with his family before.

What attracted the pair to coming back for a second walk, was the “openness,” Morandin said.

Compared to the forests of Golden Ears Provincial Park, Morandin said, the clear skies near the marsh weren’t disrupted by many trees.

“It’s easier to see the sun set,” Ratcliffe added.

And boy was the sunset spectacular – even as it followed an otherwise cloudy day.

So now it’s your turn. Pack a snack, maybe some hot chocolate or tea, dress warmly and go watch one last sunset before the dampness of winter settles in.

For the record: In last week’s hiking story [Enjoying high-up viewpoints of the falls] Stephanie Laundrup was mistakenly identified as Michelle.