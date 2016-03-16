  • Connect with Us

A high-flying proposal in Pitt Meadows

Carrie Xu in flight before the big moment. - Vancouver Skydive
  • by  Eric Zimmer - Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Times
  • posted Sep 7, 2016 at 5:00 PM

A Lower Mainland couple is newly engaged after taking the plunge – literally – thanks to some help from a Pitt Meadows-based skydiving outfit recently.

The couple –Xu Ding and Carrie Xu – began their flight path by first doing some training with the local company, called Vancouver Skydive.

Then, they climbed into the company’s Piper Panther Navajo and climbed to 13,000 feet above the airport.

The pair made two separate tandem jumps, which saw them exit the plane about 10 seconds apart from one another, while being attached to their tandem instructor.

A small group of Ding’s family and friends were grounded at the landing site, where they laid out a large banner with two simple words: ‘Marry Me.’

Both of the couples landed next to the banner where Ding finished the proposal, and Xu said yes.

Joey Allen, marketing director for Vancouver Skydive, said it’s “really awesome when people combine a couple of major life events together into one awesome experience.”

He said the chance to be a part of the  couple’s “very unique” experience was “really special.”

