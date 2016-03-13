Walking for furry friends in Maple Ridge

Animal lover Karen Webster recently hosted a garage sale, raising funds that she’ll be donating this Sunday at the Paws for a Cause walk, which supports the BC SPCA – an organization that’s connected her to a lifetime of four-legged friends.

A few weeks ago she put out a plush life-sized golden lab toy, a garage sale sign, and some tables on her driveway filled with trinkets and other unused stuff.

The response from fellow residents was unbelievable, Webster said. By the end of the weekend she had raised $870.

Webster has filled her life with both cats and dogs since she was three years old, many of them coming from the SPCA.

“I have had cats and dogs in my life as long as I can remember,” she explained.

After her two senior cats pass away 16 years ago, she tried not to have any animals “but just couldn’t do it,” she said.

It was then when she looked to the SPCA foster program. She and her husband, Wendell, took temporary care of a five-week old puppy named Roxy, an underweight, abused dog named Neko, and two two-year-old cats named Boots and Betty.

“Well, as it turned out, we adopted all of them,” she explained.

But, as cats and dogs all eventually do, all four animals have since passed away, leaving Webster’s backyard empty, she said.

Roxy died of bone cancer at the age of eight, Betty was 11 and had a huge tumour in her stomach, Boots was 13 when she died, and Neko passed away last year at the age of 14.

“They brought so much love and laughter into our lives. We can’t believe they have all passed away,” Webster said.

To fill the gap in her life her four-legged friends left behind, Webster began volunteering at the local animal shelter a few months ago.

For Webster, her volunteer work has been bittersweet.

“I have to admit the first few shifts, I did I would come home and not sleep at all because I would just want to bring everything home and give them the love they all deserve.”

However, she added, getting to see first-hand the love and care staff and volunteers give the abandoned animals gave her a sense of ease.

“The Maple Ridge SPCA and all their staff and volunteers take such great care of them,” she said. “All the animals are warm, have all the food they need, have soft bedding to sleep on and lots of toys to play with.”

And now on Sunday she’ll be walking with other community members and their pets as a way to support the local branch.

The Paws for a Cause walk begins at the local branch near Albion Park. Registration starts at 11 a.m. The walk starts at 1 p.m., with two- and three-kilometre options.

For more details visit spca.bc.ca.