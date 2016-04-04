Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows SuperWalk coordinator dedicated to helping Parkinson’s patients

Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Parkinson SuperWalk volunteer coordinator Edith Elliott held a photo of her husband Morris, who passed away in 2011.

After Edith Elliott’s husband Morris died from Parkinson’s disease in 2011, the Maple Ridge resident soldiered on.

And she continues to fight for awareness and funds to help those living with this crippling neurological disorder, that affects more than 100,000 Canadians.

Edith has been the facilitator of the Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Support Group for the past seven years and volunteer coordinator of the local Parkinson SuperWalk for the five years.

With the Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows walk taking place this Saturday, Sept, 10 (registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the walk gets underway at 11 a.m. at Spirit Square Pitt Meadows) Elliott reflected on Morris and the disease – which is the second most common chronic neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s – that took him from her.

Morris was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2004 and at the time neither he nor Edith knew anything about the disease.

Parkinson’s disease is deceptive, Elliott said. “That’s one of the things about Parkinson’s, is that it presents so many other things, so it’s sometimes misdiagnosed. So he [Morris] probably had Parkinson’s for maybe two or three years before he was actually diagnosed.”

Elliott said as time passed, her husband developed what is commonly known as “Parkinson’s face.”

“No expression at all, a rigidity of your body, shuffling, falling, he had a lot of falls before he went into care… just the gait, and the personality changes,” Elliott said.

Other common symptoms include fatigue, difficulties with speech and writing, sleep disorders, depression, anxiety, and cognitive changes.

Morris owned and operated Kanaka Creek Canoes, hand crafting and repairing wooden canvas canoes that were used all over the globe.

He was also a champion archer, and attended the 1971 world championships in York, England.

As the disease progressed, Morris grew frustrated with the fact he was unable to remember things nor do the things he once did so easily.

Upon Morris’s diagnosis, Edith began researching Parkinson’s and she was somewhat comforted by the fact that it was a disease that progresses rather slowly for most people.

“I thought, well we could deal with that,” Elliott recalled.

The couple hadn’t, however, factored in the dementia which would take Morris’s life in 2011. The couple would have marked their 50th wedding anniversary just before Morris passed.

About six to eight months after Morris’s diagnosis, he and Edith started attending the Maple Ridge Support Group, which at that time was held in the mornings. But because of the early time slot they were only able to attend a few because it was too difficult for Morris to get up and get going.

“The mornings are not good for Parkinson’s people,” Edith said.

Even thought Morris wasn’t able to make it to many of the Support Group meeting, Edith continued to go to the caregivers meeting, which she found “really helpful.”

Even after Morris went into hospital in late 2008 and then into extended care in June 2009, she continued to go to the caregivers meeting.

This is where Elliott received the support and understanding of others who were going through the same challenges as her.

She continued to attend the support group meetings from time to time.

When the facilitator at that time, Laura Levens, decided to step down, she asked Elliott if she would take on the position and after a vote from the group, which she continues to do today.

“I love the people I work with,” Elliott said. “We’re not a big group but we’re a really supportive group – a very strong group.”

About two years into her role as facilitator, the idea of hosting a SuperWalk in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows came up.

“Since the suggestion came at our first meeting in September, it gave us approximately 12 days to pull this off,” Elliott recalled.

The group scrambled to find a venue, to get pledge sheets, posters, and other details in place.

Pitt Meadows officials provided the support they needed to host a SuperWalk.

With the help of the Society, the inaugural walk in Pitt Meadows raised more than $2,000 and since then, the numbers of walkers as well as the amount of dollars generated has risen each year – 2015 was the best year so far and the hope is to exceed last year’s record fundraising totals.

The walk that supports research and provides hope for the 13,300 people living with Parkinson’s in B.C. is a “ton of work,” Elliott said.

“I’m lucky in a way that my background is PR and marketing,” she said. “We start [planning] a year before to make sure everything is in place.”

Even so, she is nervous leading up to Saturday. “It’s like having a party. You never know who’s going to come,” Elliott said.

This walk is important because Parkinson’s isn’t just an “old person’s disease,” Elliott stressed.

“People are being diagnosed earlier,” Elliott said. “People in their late 40s, some even in their 30s, [are being] diagnosed. That could be because they’re more aware of what it is. Neurologists are recognizing it and not misdiagnosing it.”

Parkinson SuperWalk

The walk is the single most important provincial and national awareness and fundraising event for Parkinson Society British Columbia (PSBC).

More than 20 communities across the province organize walks during the weekend of Sept. 10 and 11, and Sept. 17 while raising money for research and support services through individual pledges and corporate sponsorships.

This year, the goal is to draw more than 2,400 walkers and raise at least $440,000 in B.C. In 2015, walkers and sponsors raised $411,000 in B.C. and $2.9 million across Canada.

Local walk

When: Saturday, Sept. 10, registration 9:30 a.m., walk starts at 11 a.m.

Who: Open to the public

Where: Spirit Square Pitt Meadows, 12027 Harris Road

What: Distances vary, starting with a walk around Spirit Square