Puppy Tales: Meet Bane the bulldog

Hundreds of owners recently shared photos of their four-legged friends, and a short story – or puppy tale – with The TIMES, including Jeremy Craig’s English bulldog named Bane.

Nearing two-years-old, Bane often stays with Craig’s mom, Marla, where they make frequent trips to the local dike.

The 2016 Cutest Dog photo contest was held by The TIMES, in conjunction with Ridge Meadows Home Show – the community’s largest single event of the year, held every May at the Albion Fairgrounds and Planet Ice.