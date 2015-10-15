ON THE TRAIL: Enjoying high-up viewpoints of the falls

At Cliff Falls in Kanaka Creek Regional Park, Annika Laundrup and her sister Sophie, explored the creek alongside neighbourhood friend Harley Weidenfeld, and visiting exchange student Natsuko Takami.

As the second trail featured in The TIMES’ multi-series on hiking, I took a walk through a fan-favourite, hidden away in east Maple Ridge: Cliff Falls.

Located south of Dewdney Trunk Road and off 252nd Street, Cliff Falls includes a 4-km trail loop, with a picnic area, a playground and grass field nearby.

And with Sept. 22 – the first day of fall – fast approaching, Kanaka Creek Park trails are more beautiful than ever.

On one hand, signs of summer still remain, like the sun shining ’til 8 p.m., or groups of kids playing in the creeks through the afternoon.

But the signs of the new season are starting to seep through, too. The weather is a bit cooler come 4 p.m., the creeks are quite shallow, and the leaves are beginning to fall – with shades of oranges and yellows embellishing the trails.

So it’s lucky for us that Kanaka Creek Regional Park’s Cliff Falls hike is made for all-season enjoyment.

On the trail, residents like the Laundrup family, take full advantage of year-round access.

Stephanie Laundrup described the hike as her “spa,” and visits twice a week around lunchtime with the family dog, Arlo.

She and her husband, Claus, often bring their daughters, Annika and Sophie, to the falls – as they live just down the road.

On Monday, they were showing visiting exchange student, Natsuko Takami, their favourite spot.

The group was out exploring the creekside that runs through the park, and catching crayfish.

In the spring, when the waters are high, the family spends days cooling off in the natural swimming holes, Claus said.

On the trail – which is dog friendly – hikers can enjoy viewpoints of the falls, on two bridges at the south side of the loop.

Although the trail isn’t flat all the way through, steps constructed along the route make the inclines easy enough for most hikers.

And near the falls, after viewing the eroded terrain caused from the rushing water, hikers can enjoy a picnic lunch before returning back to their cars and all of life’s needs.

Doesn’t that sound like a perfect way to spend a family day?

It’s your turn now!

