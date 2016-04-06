Group seeks to curb speeding in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows school zones

Some of the signage the group plans to use around local school zones.

With less than a week to go until school starts, a group of Maple Ridge residents is expressing concerns online about speeding and unsafe driving in local school zones.

The group, called Ridge Meadows Community School Safety Initiative, was started by Jeff Willan, who told the TIMES that earlier this year, “we had Const. [Tom] Sparks attend Yennadon Elementary… and give out warnings.”

The traffic around the school is “a mix of local traffic and parents,” Willan, whose son will enter Grade 2 this fall, furthered. “I would say there was a very low percentage of people come through here that are first time travellers through here – maybe five per cent. All the other traffic knows that there’s a school here.”

Before he started the group, Willan said he “ talked to people that were driving fast, I confronted them, I spoke nicely to them, I tried all different things, but at the end of the day, there’s no change.”

The group’s main areas of focus are “safety, education, and advocating for parents and teachers, and supporting them when they need help,” Willan furthered. “We want become a non-profit organization.”

In the meantime, as kids prepare to head back, members of the group plan to attend various schools in the district to help spread the message to drivers: slow down.