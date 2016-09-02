- Home
Community
Maple Ridge man lauded for work on WWI exhibit
Alan Fox with his award
Maple Ridge’s Alan Fox was honoured in Richmond recently with commendations for his contributions to memorializing veterans.
In 2014, Fox joined a small group of volunteers at the Port Moody Station Museum to construct what became one of Canada’s most significant First World War exhibits, a full-size trench.
The hand-dug trench is six to eight feet deep, almost 150 feet in length, and includes an authentic observation post, a barbed-wire no-man’s land, and deep shell craters.
The project is now complete, and Fox – who became a leading member of the volunteer group – now serves as an interpretive guide at the museum.
