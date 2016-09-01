TIMES Capsule: 1986: BCIT campus closes

To commemorate three decades of serving this community, The TIMES team is opening its scrapbooks and offering a glimpse into the past.

In this weekly feature, called TIMES Capsule, we take a look at a few of the bigger issues of this week in years gone by, and offer some insight into what moulded Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge in that time.

BCIT closes doors

Many may not know Maple Ridge was once home to a B.C. Institute of Technology campus.

That’s because on Sept. 3, 1986, it was announced that the campus would be closing, due to lack of funding.

The announcement left many students wondering where they would go for classes in September, and instructors worrying about their jobs.

Headed to the pulpit

On Sept. 1, 1991, local resident Gladys Olsen officially stepped out of retirement and headed for the pulpit – becoming the new rector of the Pitt Meadows St. Columba Anglican church.

Originally a school teacher, Olsen was excited for her new position in Pitt Meadows.

Bog up in blaze

Unthinking people lit a blaze that became a brush fire that then led to a small forest fire on Monday Aug. 31, 1998.

Pitt Meadows volunteer firefighters were fighting the blaze all night.

They suspected a campfire started the 100-acre fire near Pitt Polder.