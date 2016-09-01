WIN: Throwback Thursday contest for Sept. 1, 2016

Each week, TIMES readers are being invited to submit a suggested caption – factual or funny for a historic community picture.

Each week, TIMES readers are being invited to submit a suggested caption – factual or funny (family friendly and respectful, please) – for this historic community picture.

Click here to submit your entry for this week's Throwback Thursday contest

Give us your name, your phone number and email, which town you live in, and what you think the caption under this picture should read.

As mentioned, we'd love you to go to town. If you have factual information that could help to identify the subject matter in the picture, or you want to show off your whimsical side (again please remember this is a family-oriented newspaper, so keep it clean and respectful), either are welcome.

The deadline for submissions is 9 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2016 and preference is given to Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge residents.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW:

Winners are selected by random draw from all entries that month, and the gift certificate for dinner for two at GM Restaurant will be mailed out to the winner once contact has been established. The prize is awarded as is, and cannot be redeemed for cash.

Entrants must be 19 years of age or older.

The TIMES reserves the right to use any submissions in any of its promotion through print or online. We also reserve the right to reject entries deemed unsuitable, libelous, or otherwise objectionable.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW:

In the meantime, last week’s photo (inset) depicts a group of young men (circa 1918-22) in swimsuits hamming it up. From left Frank Gaglardi, Sam Lehman, Frank Donatelli, Harold Harper, and (Flying) Phil Gaglardi.

Thanks to Michelle Tunold for suggesting the caption: “NO wonder men looked so fit back then. Swimming with a onesie was not the easiest of feats. Congratulations to Chelsea Young of Pitt Meadows, who won the prize for August in a random draw of entries.