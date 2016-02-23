  • Connect with Us

PHOTOS: Last of the hot summer nights

  • by  Troy Landreville - Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Times
  • posted Sep 1, 2016 at 10:00 AM
Children were silhouetted by the bright late summer sun at Kanaka Creek Elementary on Aug. 25, during the final instalment of the Hot Summer Nights program hosted by the Maple Ridge Fire Department. - Troy Landreville/TIMES
A preview of fall made an early appearance this week, with rain and cooler temperatures.

So it’s hard to believe that just a week ago, the temperature was north of 30ºC.

Such was the case Aug. 25, and kids took advantage of the last gasp of summer by heading to Kanaka Creek Elementary for the final instalment of the Hot Summer Nights program, hosted by the Maple Ridge Fire Department.

During the early evening, firefighters soaked kids with water from fire hoses.

They also offering safety and awareness tips to children and parents.

On Thursday nights this summer,  from July 14 to Aug. 25, firefighters visited local neighbourhoods and parks with their trucks and hoses and let residents meet both paid-on-call and career firefighters, get sprayed, and learn about fire safety.

