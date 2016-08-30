Pitt Meadows recycling changes take effect

Pitt Meadows residents are being directed to use new grey boxes for their glass bottles and jars.

Now in effect, a few changes have been made to recycling services in Pitt Meadows.

On Monday, the City of Pitt Meadows transferred responsibility for providing recycling pick up to Multi-Material BC (MMBC).

MMBC has selected Smithrite Disposal Ltd. as its collection partner in Pitt Meadows.

Changes to recycling services include:

Placing glass bottles and jars in a new grey box, provided by MMBC

Setting recyclables at the curb by 7 a.m.

Residents' collection day may have changed, based on neighbourhood.

Amidst changes, MMBC announced the types of recyclable materials have stayed the same.

To see if your collection day has changed, or information on what can be recycled, check MMBC's Recycling Guide.