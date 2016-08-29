Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows schools see failing grades by Fraser Institute

It’s still summer for kids and teens, but for the local school district, it’s report card time.

And if the annual report card by Fraser Institute is any indication, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows public high schools were toward the bottom of the class last year.

This year’s rankings by the think-tank group is based on test scores from the 2013/14 school year.

Elementary school rankings are determined by 10 indicators, including Grade 4 and Grade 7 average marks on Foundation Skills Assessment tests for writing, reading, and numeracy.

As for high school rankings, seven indicators are considered, including averages of provincial exams in Grade 10, 11, and 12, graduation rates, and delayed advancement rates.

For local high schools, Thomas Haney Secondary performed best of public schools in this area, staying above the halfway point at 129th of the 294 schools listed.

Maple Ridge Secondary was also mid-pack, placing 157th.

Westview, Samuel Robinson Technical, Pitt Meadows Secondary, and Garibaldi Secondary all ranked in the lowest hundred, in that order.

Garibaldi’s ranking dropped, from the previous year’s overall rating of 3.7 to 2.8 (out of 10).

As for elementary schools, not only did independent schools rank hundreds of spots ahead of local public schools, five schools placed in the bottom hundred.

Kanaka Creek Elementary – which runs its school year differently than all the others – performed best, placing 474th out of the 944 schools listed.

But while looking through the numbers, parents should read with a critical eye, said retired vice principal Deborah Paddon.

A lot of important factors aren’t considered in these rankings, which she described as “very flawed.”

“There are many variables involved in rating a school that are not taken into consideration, [including] school culture, staff efficacy, student variability,” she said.

“I have worked in schools where the student identity is so varied and the population so great that the overall average of information is not accurate in telling how great the school is for the majority of students who attend.”

Paddon worked most of her career in Maple Ridge during the course of 21 years, as a teacher and then vice principal in elementary schools and almost all of the high schools.

She noted the socio-economic distribution, caused by housing disparities in the community, could be a root cause of certain schools performing at lower rates than others.

Still, she added, through observations during her two-decade-long career, she concluded all Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows schools have a diverse population of students.

“I have never taken any credit or discredit seriously about the rankings [or] ratings,” she said.

“What I can tell you is that every school I have ever worked in has been amazing and where I would be proud to send my kids.”