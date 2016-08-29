VIDEO: Rotary Duck Race winners pick up their new ride

Julie and Mitch McNicol were camping in Birch Bay when they got word their little Rotary ducky was a winner.

At the beginning of August, thousands of ducks raced down the Alouette River in Maple Ridge Park, during the annual Rotary Duck Race, with the McNicol's duck crossing the finish line first.

When they found out they won the first place prize – a 2015 vehicle from Maple Ridge Chrysler, they thought it was a joke.

"We said, 'is this real?'" Mitch explained.

Rather fitting, Mitch is a coach at Pitt Meadows Secondary School, and sees the benefits from the annual fundraiser hosted by Rotary Club of Haney and Meadow Ridge Rotary Club.

The race raised $57,000 for youth groups and sports teams, including a few from Pitt Meadows secondary.

"It's awesome for the sports teams," Mitch said.

Julie and Mitch's son is going into Grade 9 at Pitt Meadows Secondary School and plays on the basketball team. He also helped sell tickets.

Both parents agreed it's a great opportunity for their son to fundraise for his team.

On Monday morning, the couple got the keys to their new ride, which will replace their aging minivan.