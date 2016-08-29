- Home
Community
Maple Ridge Eagles boost oncology
Michelle (right) from the oncology department at Ridge Meadows Hospital recently accepted a donation from Cheryl Acton (left) of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, M.R. Auxiliary #2831.
Cheryl Acton of the local Fraternal Order of Eagles chapter recently stopped by the oncology department at Ridge Meadows Hospital, with a cheque in hand.
Acton, a member of the Eagles' M.R. Auxiliary #2831, got this photo taken with Michelle, a staff member of the department.
The funds will be used for the beautification of the Oncology Healing Garden for its patients.
