Maple Ridge Eagles boost oncology

Michelle (right) from the oncology department at Ridge Meadows Hospital recently accepted a donation from Cheryl Acton (left) of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, M.R. Auxiliary #2831.

Cheryl Acton of the local Fraternal Order of Eagles chapter recently stopped by the oncology department at Ridge Meadows Hospital, with a cheque in hand.

Acton, a member of the Eagles' M.R. Auxiliary #2831, got this photo taken with Michelle, a staff member of the department.

The funds will be used for the beautification of the Oncology Healing Garden for its patients.