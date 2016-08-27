Maple Ridge singer makes it into final round of music competition

Dayton Gill will be heading to London, England, to compete in an internation singing competition.

The votes are in, and a Maple Ridge singer has made it into the top six of an international singing competition.

Maple Ridge's Dayton Gill is packing his bags and heading to London, England to sing in an on-stage finally, for a record deal and prize money equivalent to C$17,000.

Last year, 13-year-old Gill sent in a video audition of his rendition of At Last by Etta James to Open Mic International’s 2016 competition.

Judges chose Gill to move on to the next round, where he submitted a second video, singing Bruno Mars’ When I was Your Man.

He outsang more than 194,000 other amateur performers from around the world, and now whether he makes it onto the stage for finals, is up to those who vote for him.

And now that he's made it into the top-six, "overwhelming" doesn't even describe his excitement.

“I was excited to see my name round after round,” he said. “ I love how much everyone is rooting for me to achieve my dreams.”

Next stop, is England, where he’ll be performing live on stage against five other competitors.

“ I can’t wait to see what doors this will open,” he concluded.

Although this is his first international competition, Gill isn’t new to competitions.

He's competed in the Abbotsford’s Valley Voices Vocal in the past, and Country Fest’s Ridge Meadows Got Talent last year.

In addition to singing, Gill has acted in musical theatre since he was a mere seven years old, through Show Stoppers Academy. Highlighted roles so far include acting as Shrek in Shrek the Musical Jr., and Gaston in Beauty and the Beast.

While taking singing lessons through the Academy, he gathered inspiration from Michael Jackson, Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, and Bruno Mars.

Gill said he plans to perform Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

See a video from last time we chatted with Gill here.

