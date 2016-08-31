TIMES Shopping Spree Contest winner shows big heart

The timing of having her name drawn in The TIMES’ 2016 Shopping Spree Contest couldn’t have been better for Maple Ridge resident Michelle Pabuaya.

And the Friends In Food Bank.

Both benefited from the Aug. 25, two-hour whirlwind spree, put on and sponsored by The TIMES.

With a stretch limo transporting her from place to place, Pabuaya had $2016 to spend in 2,016 seconds, at stops including the Langley Farmers Market, Lotus and Lemongrass, Chameleon cafe, Haney Sewing and Sound, Maple Ridge Florist, Pennzoil 10 Minute Oil Change Centre, G&G Music, The Keg Steakhouse & Bar, Canadian Tire, Marks, Home Envy Furnishing, Haney Public House Hotel Beer & Wine Store, and Haney Home Hardware.

With her husband Manny as well as TIMES’ advertising manager Peggy O’Brien by her side, Pabuaya was a gal on a mission – all told among the 14 businesses, she spent an efficient total of five minutes and 38 seconds.

Her first stop of the morning was the Langley Farmers Market, where she managed to gather $94.41 worth of nonperishables – all going to the local food bank.

“Two thousand and 16 dollars is a lot of money,” said Pabuaya , mom to two teenage daughters. “Lucky money is good to pass on. It’s good karma.”

With the first stop out of the way, Pabuaya began shopping for herself and her family. They were recently hit with a $2,000 deductible bill from their home insurance company, after a pipe leaked between the second third floor of their townhome.

The unexpected bill quashed their vacation plans.

Being the lucky winner of the shopping spree makes up for it.

Pabuaya filled out an entry form while visiting Maple Ridge Florist and admits she forgot about the contest.

About three weeks later, she was shopping at Save-On-Foods when her cellphone rang. On the other line was O’Brien, who delivered the great news.

“I actually forgot half of the stuff I was shopping for that day,” Pabuaya recalled. “I was elated.”

O’Brien said “it is a very exciting time to take Michelle around to 14 businesses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to spend her shopping spree dollars and in turn promote ‘Shop Local.’”

She continued, “We had lots of fun and I was left with a warm heart when Michelle said she was paying it forward with some of her purchases to the food bank.”

O’Brien noted that this is the first year The TIMES has hosted this contest and promises to put it on again next year.

