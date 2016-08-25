Exploring through the evergreens

In Golden Ears Park, Spirea Nature Trail is an easy hike, where Ashley Wadhwani and her dog, Carl, stopped for a laugh.

Growing up in Maple Ridge, I’ve seen a lot of areas change.

What once was acreage of mud that friends and I used to sneak onto and play in, is now Samuel Robertson Technical School.

Even the frog swamp down the street from my house in west Maple Ridge is now new and soon-to-be-built houses.

But – thanks in most part to volunteers – many hiking trails throughout the community remain the same – in fact, almost a spitting image of what I remember as a kid.

These trails give local residents a chance to explore, play, and most importantly escape constant vibrating phones, white noise, and exhaust fumes.

From Mike Lake to Cliff Park to more arduous climbs like the one to Edge Peak in Golden Ears Provincial Park – I think it’s safe to say, there’s a hike suitable for everyone.

As part of a new, multi-piece series, The TIMES will be featuring hikes from different areas of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, for all experience levels, and I encourage you to tag along and try each one yourself.

Hiking through Spirea Nature Trail

We’ll start with an easy one, but nonetheless a worthy trail; friendly to both dogs and horses, and doable by youngsters.

In Golden Ears Provincial Park, Spirea Nature Trail begins a few kilometres past the park entrance, along the Golden Ears Parkway.

What makes this trail great is its close vicinity to the parking lot, and it’s almost year-round access.

Stepping a few feet onto the 2.5-kilometre trail, you’ll see luscious, tall, evergreens frame a path.

Kids can venture off to get a closer look at mushrooms and wild flowers, with no worry for parents of losing sight of them.

Part of the nature trail is located on a bog, so sets of boardwalks have been constructed, with lookout points. With my eager dog in tow, it wasn’t possible, but if you’re quiet enough I’m sure you can spot a few grouse and dragonflies.

And, although I have nothing against the animal (aside from a serious allergy), horses are welcome on certain parts of the trail. Others are just for hikers – a plus for those wanting to bring their dogs along.

I wouldn’t describe this hike as a workout, but more of a quiet, fresh-smelling walk where you can chat with a friend.

Doesn’t that sound like a relaxing way to spend an hour of your day off?

Now, it’s your turn to lace up!