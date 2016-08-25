TIMES Capsule: 1987: Pitt Meadows General Store saved

To commemorate three decades of serving this community, The TIMES team is opening its scrapbooks and offering a glimpse into the past.

In this weekly feature, called TIMES Capsule, we take a look at a few of the bigger issues of this week in years gone by, and offer some insight into what moulded Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge in that time.

Pitt general store saved

On Aug. 25, 1987, Pitt Meadows residents could breathe a sigh of relief – City council announced the 100-year-old general store would be there to stay.

And, to make the decision more favourable, council members voted to keep the store safe another hundred years, by declaring the store a heritage site.

The decision came despite councillors’ concerns it would prevent them from widening Harris Road in the future.

Hockey player turns pizza chef

Former NHL player Glen Cochrane made headlines on Sept. 1, 1991 – but not for anything hockey related.

Cochrane, along with this wife and kids had recently celebrated a one-year anniversary of opening their Little Caesars restaurant.

“It’s exciting,” Cochrane said about his new career path.

“You’re involved in the community more. We’re more stable as a family – not moving around. This is great.”

Council seeks City cleanup

On Aug. 30, 1995, local politicians vowed to clean up Maple Ridge’s downtown core, following a drug-related shootout earlier in the month. The shootout involved three to five young men, a handgun, bat, and a sawed-off shotgun.

A committee, led by Councillor Franz Prokop,intended to revitalize the area of 226th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, down to 227th Street and Selkirk Avenue, and the area in between.