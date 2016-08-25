Painting of Maple Ridge's Wharfinger in works

Maple Ridge’s Wharfinger Office could soon receive a new coat of paint on its walls and trim.

Plans are in the works to give a standing piece of Maple Ridge history a spit and polish.

Or at least a new coat of paint.

The Wharfinger’s Office Painting Project is set for Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s a blink-and-you-missed-it sized, white building that oozes local history, and a building that often goes unnoticed by dock visitors.

Originally a commercial building, it was built in 1926 and used as a real estate office on what is now 224th Street. It later served as a bus shelter until the land was purchased for a post office in 1950.

The building was then moved to the Fraser River waterfront and used as an office on the riverfront by the Roy Beckstrom Towing Company until the early 1980s.

It was restored by the Heritage Advisory Committee and placed on the Port Haney Wharf in 1992 as part of the Heritage River Walk.

Dick Sutcliffe, a director at large with the Maple Ridge Historical Society, said the Wharfinger’s Office was once used by the person responsible for collecting moorage fees.

“We do not have much history [about the building],” Sutcliffe said. “After the fees were discontinued, the building was used by a towing company, and maybe by a real estate company. Eventually it became derelict and was threatened. Several volunteers arranged for its transportation to the current Maple Ridge Museum grounds, where the building was rehabilitated.”

The building was then transported to the wharf and installed with electrical service, Sutcliffe said.

At this time the administration of the building was transferred to the Maple Ridge Historical Society.

“We have found little use for it except to store some equipment for the Music on the Wharf program,” Sutcliffe continued. “Some others in the community have tried to make use of the building by breaking in and vandalizing, or using the exterior as a canvas for their art work.”

Sutcliffe said the purpose behind the project, which includes painting the walls and trim, is to protect the woodwork, and cover the current batch of “art work,” a.k.a. graffiti.

The goal is to preserve a part of Maple Ridge history, he added.

Help is on the way from residents of Reflections on the River, the nearby condo development on River Road.

While attending one of the concerts on the Haney Pier, Ted Cowie, who is on the condo’s strata council, met Sutcliffe, who was looking for help to “paint and revitalize” the little building on the wharf.

Cowie volunteered to seek out people to help. He has signed up residents of seven units from the condo and hopes to recruit more help through social media.

Sutcliffe said the response from Cowie and the residents of Reflections on the River is “very positive.”