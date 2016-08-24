- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
TIMES Travellers: Sending photos from Venice
Sheryl and Terry Hansen continue their adventures through Europe.
Sheryl and Terry Hansen’s dream trip continues.
While watching the boats go by in Venice, Italy, they pulled out their favourite hometown newspaper, The TIMES and captured this photo.
Send a photo of you and The TIMES to TimesTravellers@mrtimes.com.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.