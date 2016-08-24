COFFEE WITH: A Maple Ridge musician

Of all the times Maple Ridge musician Caden Knudson has performed on stage, there’s a particular moment that stands out.

“[I] was playing at one the Maple Ridge’s lunchtime concert series’ actually,” he recalled. “I played a song called Little Ditches, about a family of morticians.”

The song, he said, is “kind of a dark song and you need to have a sense of humour to appreciate it, but one lady walked by and gave me the most offended look and I started laughing a little.”

To this day, said the 23-year-old musician, he “can’t play that song anymore without telling that story. It was great.”

For Knudson, moments like this – and the chance to perform in general – were set in motion while he was still in high school at Garibaldi Secondary.

“I started playing guitar about seven years ago,” he said. “A friend of mine really got me into Led Zeppelin and a lot of those other classic rock bands.”

He also had a guitar teacher named Mike Jackson, who “got me into the delta blues and old folk music like Mississippi John Hurt and Merle Travis. He also taught me to play the banjo.”

These days, Knudson plays guitar, slide guitar, and banjo, primarily, but he also dabbles with harmonica, the fiddle, and the mandolin.

“I started bringing the banjo to jams because there would always be six or seven guitar players, and I wanted something different,” he explained.

“It [the banjo] gave me a folksier sound in comparison, and I just rolled with it.”

As for what or who inspires him musically, “my biggest inspiration at the moment is a band called the Devil Makes Three,” he said.

“Everybody who knows me, knows I won’t shut up about them, but they do a fantastic job of blending traditional music styles and instruments with modern attitude.”

Knudson does more than just perform himself, however.

“I help run an open mic at Kanaka Creek Coffeehouse every Wednesday night from 5 to 8 p.m., and I run one at Ridge Brewing Company, every second and fourth Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.

“I’m always looking to play around town, too, so if anyone wants a folk and blues musician for hire look me up,” he added with a bit of a chuckle.

While he’s actively involved with the music scene in Maple Ridge, Knudson is also active in the classroom.

“I’ve been finishing up my last semester at Simon Fraser University this summer, and I’ll be graduating in the fall with my bachelor’s degree in accounting,” he said.

It’s a combination a lot of people are “surprised to find out... after hearing me play music so often, but the connection’s in the numbers. I like math and that’s what I like about music and accounting.”

Going forward, Knudson’s fall plan is to find a job after graduation, and he noted that he’d be the perfect candidate for “any firms out there looking for a musical accountant who’s into keeping things local.”