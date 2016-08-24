Showin 'n' shinin' at Maple Ridge's A&W car show

Siblings Drysen and Charlee Wood were excited to drive their ‘Bumblebee’ Camaro SS through Thursday’s car show at A&W.

Other car enthusiasts asked them questions about their beloved wheels, and the siblings even turned down a few straight trade offers for other cars on the lot.

Adam Wood told The TIMES Drysen and Charlee can't wait to stop by again this Thursday (Aug. 25).

On Thursday, A&W will be celebrating Burgers to Beat MS day, to help Canadians living with MS.

For an eighth year, $1 from every Teen Burger sold across the country on this day will go to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

Since 2009, A&W’s dedicated operators, enthusiastic staff, and loyal guests have raised more than $8 million to support world-class MS research that is bringing us closer to a cure, and programs and services that help Canadians with MS live better lives until a cure is found.

Maple Ridge's A&W restaurants will host Burgers to Beat MS events – many featuring A&W Root Beer float stands, music, games, and other fun-filled activities.

Anyone can get involved and join the #BurgersToBeatMS conversation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. A&W has also created a special Snapchat filter.

In addition to buying a Teen Burger, supporters can also donate through rounding up their bill at the register, purchasing $2 paper cutouts, and giving through in-store donation mugs – all of which go towards supporting activities that help people touched by MS.

A&W will also donate $1 to the MS Society for every share on Facebook (up to $20,000) of the Burgers to Beat MS online video launched last week, featuring A&W spokesperson Allen—from A&W’s TV commercials. This video will be available on A&W’s Facebook page.

“Through our partnership with A&W, I have been astonished by the generosity of the A&W family and the support of their guests each year during this event,” says Yves Savoie, President and CEO of the MS Society of Canada. “I am so very proud of the work we do together with A&W in making real progress in MS research and improving the lives of Canadians living with MS. We could not do this without the support of the many Canadians who join us in the fight to end MS on Burgers to Beat MS day.”