DEMO descending on the forests of Maple Ridge

The last DEMO International event was held in Quebec during 2012.

Upwards of 10,000 visitors, including business people from around the globe, are expected to visit the backwoods of Maple Ridge later this week.

They’re all attending DEMO International, a forestry event that starts today. UBC’s 5,100-hectare Malcolm Knapp Research Forest in northeast Maple Ridge has been converted into a shopping mall of sorts for the logging industry.

These are individuals here to test, witness demonstrations, and buy big-scale and state-of-the-art logging equipment, said Maple Ridge Councillor Craig Speirs, a self-proclaimed “big old tree hugger” who has been involved with the forest’s advisory committee since its inception a decade ago.

“All of the biggies will be here,” he said. “It’s international in scope.”

This is a forest industry trade show of sorts that began 49 years ago, and takes place every four years in different locations.

This marks the third time the show has come to the West Coast, and the first time to Maple Ridge, said Speirs.

There will be more than 150 companies from Canada, the U.S., South America, Europe, and other parts of the world for three days (Thursday to Saturday) of “play” in the forest, Speirs said.

National show manager Mark Cusack said this event is internationally recognized as one of the largest and most unique outdoor equipment shows.

The Maple Ridge event follows a four-day industry conference focused on innovation and technology, which was held in Vancouver. Now, those guests, some staying at Loon Lake in the research forest, and others packing the local hotels and motels, are now at the research forest to see first-hand the latest forestry equipment, in action and in the woods.

The year’s DEMO event, which has been in the works for more than a year and a half, will feature 150 companies showcasing their wares in different stations throughout the forest.

Speirs explained that a 3.4-kilometre ring road has been created through a portion of the forest that was logged in the 1920s and then burned in 1931. Shuttle buses will take guests around to all the different sites, some of them offering static exhibits and 20 displays featuring working wood harvesting machinery and live demos.

“Every single large and small logging company will be represented,” Speirs said, noting that hundreds are from B.C. alone.

Hosting an event of this magnitude is a huge feather in this community’s cap, Speirs said, noting the City will have a strong presence – anxious to show off all Maple Ridge has to offer as a tourism destination as well as selling visitors on the economic development potential.

“This is one of the biggest deals to happen in Maple Ridge… this is probably the most international attention we’ve had, ever,” he said.

“These people are not just here for logging… and we’re going to try to attract more attention to Maple Ridge.”

While about half of the attendees are expected to be from the corporate world of logging, Speirs said the event is also open to the public. Admission is $50, and participants must park at the Albion Fairgrounds and be shuttled into the site, he explained.

For complete details, people can visit www.DEMOInternational.com.