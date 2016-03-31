Down to Business: Maple Ridge endorses business tech report

It's Smile Cookie time again at Tim Hortons.

Maple Ridge is talking technology.

Earlier this year, Maple Ridge’s economic development department developed a series of task forces to target key economic sectors and call on the expertise of the local business community.

And this week, council received a presentation from the technology task force,the importance of having a robust fibre optic backbone to help create capacity for start ups and the expansion of businesses in the city.

The report provided an update on the work that has been done over the last decade to create the capacity to run a fibre optic network throughout the community.

“Maple Ridge...has to manage huge amounts of data, have a robust resiliency strategy, and leverages technology to deliver... service to citizens,” said Christina Crabtree, chief information officer for the City of Maple Ridge.

“The investment in running our own fiber network has been more than offset by cost reductions associated with paying for these services from a thirdparty.”

Council endorsed the report.

Funds for fire relief

Today (Thursday, Sept. 15) is a special day for employees of the Robert Thibert Inc. offices in Pitt Meadows, and the company itself.

It’s the day they donate $20,000 to the Canadian Red Cross for the Fort McMurray fire relief efforts.

Based out of Quebec, Entreprise Robert Thibert Inc. is a Canadian vehicle accessories distribution company.

“It is with... compassion and... hope, that Robert Thibert Inc. gives the amount to the Canadian Red Cross Society,” said Serge Saint-Laurent, vice president of sales for the company.

Kudos to the company for their efforts.

Time for smiles

It’s that tasty time of the year again.

When you purchase a one dollar Smile Cookie at the Tim Hortons restaurants in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, the full dollar goes to help support local charities the BC Children’s Hospital.

Get your special smile cookie (or two, or three) from now until Sunday, Sept. 18 at any one of the local Timmy’s.