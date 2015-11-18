Down to Business: Vendors wanted for last 2016 summer market

Mitch Desrochers and his team opened up a Halloween Alley store in Pitt Meadows this past weekend. It remains open for only two months, closing Nov. 2.

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association is seeking vendors for its last market of the 2016 summer season.

The event takes place on Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be held simultaneously with the regular Saturday Haney Farmers Market in Memorial Peace Park, and will feature live musicians, delicious food, plenty of activities, and entertainment for kids.

Visit their website at downtownmapleridge.ca to take part.

Becker & Co. bash

I know, we’re barely into September, and here I am talking about October. How dare I.

Becker & Company in Pitt Meadows will celebrate 35 years in the community in early October, so the reason I’m bringing it up now is that anyone wishing to be part of the festivities has to register soon.

The event itself is a totally free affair, and will take place at Meadows Maze on Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those attending will have access to all three corn mazes, the fun farms, and petting zoo. Lunch will also be provided, along with giveaways.

If you want to check out this outdoor anniversary celebration, RSVP info@beckerlawyers.ca before Sept. 23 with your name, and how many guests you are bringing.

Staples for school

Just a quick reminder for you, that the Staples school supply drive is still on for a few more days (until Sept. 13).

Donation of products or monetary gifts can be dropped off at the local Staples, 20050 Lougheed Hwy. Info: staples.ca.

Ghouls arrive early

Talking about planning early, Mitch Desrochers and his 17-member team erected what’s called a pop-up Halloween Alley store at Meadowtown Centre (in the former pet food store) this past weekend.

Hard to believe it, but people are already thinking about All Hallow’s Eve, yard decorations, costumes, and candy.

“Halloween is easily the second biggest holiday in Canada right now,” Desrochers said, and the number of people through his 12,300-square-foot store during his first weekend speaks to the public’s interest in everything ghoulish.