Market cool down continues, but homes still selling in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Home construction continues in Albion, but the market has seen a definite cooldown across the Metro Vancouver region.

The market cool down continues in Metro Vancouver – but are we on the cusp of a potential real estate Ice Age?

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) reports that residential property sales in Metro Vancouver totalled 2,489 in August 2016, a decline of 26 per cent compared to the 3,362 sales in August 2015

Maple Ridge realtor Dan tenBrink with Royal LePage Brookside Realty has noticed a shift in the market.

“I’ve noticed in the last two-and-a-half weeks or so, the market really coming to a standstill,” tenBrink said. “I know that the stats are fairly positive [in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows] in August, but… I’ve done three open houses in the last two weeks and the amount of traffic and activity is drastically less.”

He realizes August is historically a slow time, especially the last two weeks of the month, but has seen a dramatic change in the market from just two months ago, when sellers were fielding multiple offers not long after listing their homes.

“That’s not really happening right now,” tenBrink said.

As well, tenBrink saw first hand how the 15 per cent property transfer tax affecting foreign buyers of Metro Vancouver impacts local buyers.

“I sold a house about five weeks ago, to some people from Russia, but they’ve lived in Canada for 27 years,” tenBrink said. “They wrote an offer on this house, got it accepted, and last week when it came time to close, they were deemed a foreign buyer.”

This caused some last-minute finagling to make the deal happen.

“We had to get an extension and they ended up getting it sorted out,” tenBrink said. “I never even thought of them as being foreign buyers, even though I knew they weren’t Canadian citizens.”

Meanwhile, sales dipped (in some instances dramatically) from July to August in many of the regions covered by the REBGV.

Such wasn’t the case in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Detached houses continue to be snapped up locally, with the two communities combining for 135 transactions in August, doubling and in some cases tripling sales in some of the REBGV’s 16 regions, ranging from Sunshine Coast to North Vancouver.

The same stat applies to sales of townhomes last month (75 in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows compared to just four in West Vancouver/Howe Sound).

Prices continue to inch up as well.

Detached homes Maple Ridge, with a benchmark price of $712,500 in August, are up 0.9 per cent from July. In Pitt Meadows, houses averaged $784,000 in price, making them 2.2 per cent more expensive than they were the previous month.

The trend continues last month with townhouses in Maple Ridge (benchmark price of $408,500, equating to a 2.6 per cent increase from July) and Pitt Meadows ($479,300, up 2.5 per cent from July).

Apartments are also becoming more valuable locally, with condos going for, on average, $200,400 in Maple Ridge and $299,300 in Pitt Meadows in August.

From July to August, that’s a 3.6 per cent increase in Maple Ridge and a three per cent spike in Pitt Meadows.

Affordability is what makes the two communities desirable, tenBrink said. “Primarily, Maple Ridge was always undervalued because of the accessibility to it – Langley, which is an equal distance to Vancouver, they’re $80,000 more for a comparable product. Maple Ridge has never caught up.”

TenBrink hopes the market stabilizes.

“The way the market has been for the past six months, it’s terrible for everyone except the sellers,” he said. “Clients didn’t necessarily see value in what we [realtors] were doing because in all honesty, everything sold.”

Ultimately, he said, the amount of inventory will dictate what happens to future prices.

“I wish there was a huge correction,” he added. “I think real estate is far too expensive everywhere in the Greater Vancouver area.”