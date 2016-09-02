Canada Post and its union have reach tentative agreement.

Just days before the country celebrates Labour Day, labour unrest has been quelled between 50,000 postal workers and the national Crown corporation responsible for mail delivery in Canada.

With the aid of a mediation team, a tentative deal was hammered out Tuesday by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers and Canada Post, confirmed Mike Palecek, the union’s national president.

“We can’t give details of the agreements at this time, but we’re pleased that our members don’t have to resort to taking job action,” Palecek said.

The agreements must still be ratified by postal workers across the country.

During the past several weeks, there have been several threats of strike and looming job action, but the union and Canada Post averted the work disruptions and headed back to the table – most recently with special mediator William Kaplan, alongside Guy Baron and a mediation team.

These agreements – for both the urban and rural bargaining units – are for a period of two years, rather than the typical four-year contracts negotiated in the past.

According to Canada Post, the issues facing the corporation – including declining mail volumes and a growing pension obligation – are “complex.”

This approach provides more time for what Canada Post calls “thoughtful discussion” and analysis on how to best address the issues without the ongoing threat of a work disruption.

“These tentative agreements, reached voluntarily by the parties, are an important reminder for us all that a fair and balanced collective bargaining process works and can achieve real results for Canadian workers and employers,” said MaryAnn Mihychuk, minister of employment, work force development and labour.