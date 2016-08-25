DOWN TO BUSINESS: Dog days of market in Maple Ridge

Pizza Hut staff showed off a giant cheque with the amount raised.

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association is presenting its third Summer Market this year, on Saturday, Aug. 27.

This year’s market will be all about the dogs, with a Doggie Days of Summer theme. The event will be held in conjunction with the Haney Farmers Market.

The market will include all kinds of fun dog and puppy activities, and contests.

It all takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park.

Call 604-467-2420, or visit downtownmapleridge.ca for more details.

Mayor talks to businesses postponed

If you’re a member of the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, you’re invited to a small gathering with Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read.

The meeting was scheduled for next Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Maple Ridge City hall. BUT, it has been postponed, The TIMES learned today (Aug. 25).

"Due to our busy schedule with the chamber moving offices to a new location, we have not had a chance to reschedule," said executive director Andrea Madden.

The event is part of the chamber’s new Mayor Talks series, and is an opportunity for members to meet with Read and converse about local issues concerning Maple Ridge’s business community.

When it does happen, updates on current events, business support, economic development, transportation, and/or environment are expected to also be shared.

Stay tuned to The TIMES' weekly Down to Business column for an update on a new date for this event.

Pizza Hut helps find a cure

Pizza Hut announced that it raised a little more than $59,000 from the recent 2016 Telus Walk to Cure Diabetes.

The money donated by Pizza Hut came from the donations of customers, managers, and team members who purchased paper sneakers and participated in fundraising events leading up to the walk.

This marks the ninth year of Pizza Hut’s involvement with the Telus Walk to Cure Diabetes and brings the total funds raised to more than $200,000.

This year’s fundraising amount includes $2,670 collected at the Pizza Hut in Maple Ridge.