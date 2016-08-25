Chamber of commerces moves from Pitt Meadows back to Maple Ridge

As of Monday, the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be relocating – again. This time moving to a central location in West Maple Ridge.

As of next week the local chamber of commerce will have moved into new digs.

After a few years working out of Pitt Meadows, the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows is moving back to Maple Ridge, announced chamber executive director Andrea Madden.

The move takes effect Monday, Aug. 29 with the chamber relocating to what Madden describes as "a more comfortable and spacious office."

The chamber operated for many years, first serving just Maple Ridge and then later Pitt Meadows, as well, out of a modular building at 223rd Street and Lougheed Highway. That 30-year-old dilapidated old building was no longer safe for occupancy and was torn down in summer of 2013. In the meantime, the chamber relocated to the former Pitt Meadows chamber-turned tourism building on Harris Road in Pitt Meadows and has been there ever since.

Madden described it as a much more central location, in West Maple Ridge.

The new chamber office will be beside Maple Ridge Transmission and across the street from Safeway and Tim Horton's in the 20200 block of the main highway (#6-20214 Lougheed Hwy.).

The chamber telephone number, however, remains the same: 604-457-4599.