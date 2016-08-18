DOWN TO BUSINESS: Farm fest comes to Hopcotts in Pitt Meadows

Nine-year-old Jackson Foxley, and his little sister, Jorja, eight, explore Meadows Maze – or more specifically the walls of the corn maze, which opens Sunday, Aug. 21.

The gang at Hopcott Meats in Pitt Meadows is marking a big anniversary in a big way.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, Hopcott Meats celebrates 10 years, with an all-day Farm Festival.

In addition, the always-entertaining Meadows Maze corn maze will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There will also be rides, a petting zoo, pig races, and more.

“This was an idea that we had last year, but just weren’t set up to do,” said Hopcott Meats’ Jenn Foxley. “Considering this is our 10 year anniversary, we thought this would be the year to do it.”

The event includes live music performances from Jojo Mason, as well as Kierah. The concert takes place from 1 to 3 p.m.

“We really wanted to get a local country artist who’s trying to get his name out there, someone who gets some airtime on JRfm, and Jojo Mason seemed like a great fit,” Foxley said.

In general, she added, “people can expect a great day for all ages, from little ones to teenagers to couples.”

And speaking of Hopcotts, don’t forget that the annual Meadows Maze attraction officially opens for its 17th season the next day, on Aug. 21.

Visit hopcottmeats.ca for all the details.

Golf for good

Kingfishers Waterfront Bar and Grill hosts its annual golf tournament, benefitting the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, Saturday, Aug. 20.

The event takes place at Golden Eagle Golf Course. Kicking off with a 9 a.m. breakfast, it runs all day.

The $150 ticket price also includes a cart, prizes, a barbecue party back at ‘The Fish’, and plenty of opportunities to help raise money for foundation.

Visit kingfisherspub.com for more.