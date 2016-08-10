Down to Business: Extra Foods changeover to No Frills starts with closure

The Extra Foods on Dewdney Trunk Road closes this Saturday, as the changeover to a No Frills begins.

If you’re a customer of the Extra Foods in downtown Maple Ridge on Dewdney Trunk Road, you might want to get in there in the next couple of days.

A while back, I mentioned that the store would be turned into a No Frills (another subsidiary of Loblaws,) and now that process has begun.

The store closes this Saturday, Aug. 13, to begin the renovation and switch.

“Our hope is to have the store renovated and opened to serve residents as a No Frills store, before the end of 2016,” said Loblaws spokesperson Tammy Smitham.

Hyundai helps

A total of $10,000 was raised for the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, during the second Operation 100 event. During the 30-day event, the dealership donated $100 per vehicle sold to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

DQ dollars

Today is a sweet day if you’re a Dairy Queen fan.

It’s the 14th annual Miracle Treat Day.

This means that today, net proceeds from every Blizzard sold will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada.

Tasty tunes

Don’t forget that you’re invited to a free lunchtime concert, every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this month.

The concerts take place at Memorial Peace Park.

This year’s lineup includes musicians such as Peter Tam, Caden Knudson, and more.