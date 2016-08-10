Changes for glass goods in Pitt Meadows

Multi-Material BC (MMBC) will assume responsibility for residential packaging and printed paper recycling services in the City of Pitt Meadows later this month.

Smithrite Disposal Ltd. has been contracted to provide weekly pick up of residential recycling for residents living in single-family homes, as well as townhouses and mobile homes that currently receive curbside blue box service.

There are other changes residents should be aware of as well:

• New grey bins for non-refundable glass items such as bottles and jars.

• Collection days may change, so residents are encouraged to download MMBC’s recycling app, or visit RecyclingInBC.ca to sign up for recycling collection reminders.

• Multi-family buildings with centralized recycling using carts will no longer be serviced by the City of Pitt Meadows, as of Aug. 29. Buildings may choose an approved MMBC collector, or another hauler at their discretion.

For more information regarding multi-family buildings visit recyclinginbc.ca/pitt-meadows.