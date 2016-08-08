Maple Ridge Hyundai helps hospital

A total of $10,000 was raised for the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, during the second annual Operation 100 event.

During operation 100, the dealership donated $100 per vehicle sold to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation for new equipment.

The goal of Operation 100 was to sell 100 vehicles in 30 days, resulting in a donation of $10,000.



“Supporting the local community is important to our business, and after a successful first year of business under our management, the residents of Maple Ridge have been nothing but welcoming and we look forward to giving back,” said John Kot, president of Maple Ridge Hyundai.

“Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation has been assisting Maple Ridge residents for over 30 years, and we are honored to support this foundation in their efforts to provide the highest level of medical care in Maple Ridge.”

Kot said he understands how important it is to have proper medical care, as his daughter has been affected by heart problems consistently since birth.

“Having the ability to help our community provide a higher level of health care for all families will help everyone through an already difficult time in their life,” he added.