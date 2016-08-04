Familiar faces at the new Bagheera Boutique in Fort Langley

Karlene Bullock (left) and her mother Delores Johns have been working together for years. The pair have 30 years in the industry.

The new Bagheera Boutique in Fort Langley aims to fill the fashion gap created when Ella’s Clothes Closet in Brookswood closed by bringing back top European brands to Langley, with names such as Laurel, Luisa Cerano, Marc Cain, Wolford, Brax and Vince, along with local Canadian accessories like Suzi Roher scarves, and Vancouver’s Sheereen De Roussea jewelry.

It also brings back Karlene Bullock and her mother Delores Johns, who have dressed the Fraser Valley for over 30 years, the last 10 of them working as a team at Ella’s.

When Ella Little shut down her namesake shop on 200 Street and 40A Avenue just over a year ago, it left a large hole in the market, Bullock said.

“We used to have women coming from Langley, Maple Ridge, White Rock, Chilliwack and all over Vancouver, to shop, and all of a sudden there were no options.”

When the owners of the Victoria-based Bagheera Boutique, Nataliia Bahirova and Anton Solonnikov decided to open their second store in Langley, they reached out to Bullock and Johns after hearing Ella’s had closed.

“They know the market,” Solonnikov — Bagheera marketing manager — said of the mother-daughter team.

“They have a following from 30 years.”

Bullock said she has been flooded with phone calls and emails from people excited that the new boutique is carrying the same lines.

“We want to be the go-to place for shopping for all women in the Greater Vancouver area,” Bullock said.

“Fort Langley is such a beautiful and quaint place, and the perfect getaway for the weekend.”

Johns said service is the key to keep customers coming back.

“It has to be honest service,” Johns said.

“Honest and continuous.”

Johns has been known to do things like drive to Harrison Hot Springs to ensure a bow on a customer’s bridal dress was properly tied for her wedding ceremony.

“Mom’s good at sales, she is good at talking to the customers,” Bullock said.

“There is no one in the valley who can do displays like she does.”

Johns gives her daughter high marks for bringing in the best of fashion.

“She’s very good at the buying,” Johns said.

The Fort Langley Bagheera Boutique is located in the new Coulter Berry building at Glover Road and Mavis Avenue.

Solonnikov said the store doesn’t only cater to the high-end shoppers, but carries low- to medium-priced brands from Europe as well.

Store phone: 604-371-2879.