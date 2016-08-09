Walks aim for input from Maple Ridge business owners

Maple Ridge manager of economic development Lino Siracusa, Mayor Nicole Read, and Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Dan Ruimy (far right) visited with (far left) Steve Robinson, co-owner of Pitt Meadows Plumbing & Mechanical Systems, during the local Business Walk last Thursday.

Businesses owners in west Maple Ridge had some valued one-on-one time with City staff and politicians, including Mayor Nicole Read, as well as other community members on July 28.

Participants slipped on their walking shoes and visited local businesses during the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows and the City of Maple Ridge’s first Business Walk event.

The goal: to take the collective pulse of local businesses by conducting brief face-to-face interviews with business owners and managers, using a small questionnaire as a guide.

Volunteer teams (made up of business leaders, politicians, and business support service providers) went door to door, asking owners or managers questions about the state of their business.

After a briefing the participants broke into nine groups and visited over 70 businesses in the Maple Ridge Industrial Park where each business took part in a short conversational survey to allow them to talk about their needs, issues and plans for growth and expansion.

Chamber executive director Andrea Madden said the walk focuses on identifying the successes and challenges of community business owners and managers.

“That allows us to collect data and then be able to take that back, analyze it, and share it with the City and other stakeholders and then determine what the actual needs in the business community are, in a particular area,” Madden said.

The hope, Madden said, is that if the walk is an annual event, it would be a strong gauge of the changes and growth of local businesses.

Participants were divided into groups ranging from two to four – Read, Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Dan Ruimy, and City of Maple Ridge manager of economic development Lino Siracusa made up one group – and after a quick briefing left from Collins Safety Services Ltd. to visit businesses in the Maple Meadows Industrial Park.

“I was really struck by how welcoming and open business owners were to these visits,” Read said. “What we heard from most of the business we spoke to is that they are thriving and planning for growth. Their greatest constraints are the need for additional space and finding skilled workers. This is a strong message that Council is on the right track with the identification and zoning of new employment lands in the community to allow for these businesses to relocate locally and continue to contribute to the Maple Ridge economy.”

Ruimy owns and operates Bean Around Books in Maple Ridge and knows first-hand how important small business is to the community.

“Small business [owners] are probably some of the hardest working people in any city and they need to be the backbone,” Ruimy said.

Read called small businesses “drivers of our economy.”

All those taking part were encouraged to share their experiences and thoughts through social media.

The chamber twitter handle is @PMMRCHAMBER and the event’s hashtag is #bizwalk.

According to the chamber, the Business Walk program offers “an excellent opportunity” to listen to the local business community.

It also helps identify common themes for action while bringing together educational resources, municipal services, and representatives of the business community for “specific action plans.”

The chamber also noted that the Business Walk program allows visitation to numerous businesses in a short amount of time in order “to gather industry intelligence to foster business growth.”

Taking the input from business owners, the chamber plans to put together a report that it will share with participants, sometime in the next two to three months.

The City’s Economic Development staff took part in the walk and will be visiting some of the businesses that the group was unable to see in the coming weeks.

“Based on what we heard last Thursday we will be connecting with businesses that are looking to grow and see where we can expedite the expansion on their existing properties or work with them to find new locations in the community to support the evolution of their business,” Siracusa said.

He continued, “The City will work with the BC Ministry of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training to identify programs that companies can access to provide training to employees and support recruitment of skilled employees. Maple Ridge is a great place to live and work and we look forward to working with local businesses to recruit new employees and citizens.”

Also taking part in the walk were Maple Ridge Councillors Bob Masse and Corisa Bell.

Notices about the walk were hand-delivered in advance to each of the 150 businesses identified in the area.

Origins

The Business Walk was an initiative born in Sacramento, Calif., in 2010. Since 2012, many municipal economic departments and chamber of commerce groups in different communities throughout North America have taken it up.

CAPTION: Chamber of commerce executive director Andrea Madden spoke to those who took part in the Business Walk July 28.

CAPTION: Business Walk participants gathered for a group photo Thursday morning, July 28.