Down to Business: Core abuzz on weekend

If you checked out the regular Haney Farmers Market this past Saturday, you likely noticed a few extra tents and happenings. Among this was the launch of this season’s Pianos on the Street.

Though it’s just the second season in Maple Ridge, Pianos on the Street was founded in 2009, as part of the Piano Teachers’ Federation, (PTF), and is the Lower Mainland’s largest outdoor public piano project.

The Maple Ridge Pianos on the Street segment is presented by the PTF, hosted by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association, (DMRBIA) and City of Maple Ridge.

“This is an incredible addition to our downtown,” said Fred Armstrong, Maple Ridge’s communications manager.

“One of the things that makes our downtown exciting is when people are here and they’re involved.”

That same day, the DMRBIA also hosted Artists in the Park, where local artists and crafters had the chance to display, promote and sell their wares to those who dropped by.

Time to tailgate

Join the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for the second annual tailgate party, on Friday, Aug. 5.

Tickets are $15, and include a burger and beer.

The event runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m., and takes place at Chances Maple Ridge, in the spare parking lot.

There will also be local vendors, live music, The TIMES photo booth, a video game truck, and life-sized Jenga and Connect 4. Sounds pretty cool! Visit ridgemeadowschamber.com for full details.

PetSmart and Sally Ann pair

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries recently partnered with PetSmart to help assist some furry friends in their first pet supply giveaway.